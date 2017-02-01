SEO by the Sea

Skip links

Google and Spoken Queries: Understanding Stressed Pronouns

by 15 Comments

The future of searches on the Web will likely involve searches by voice, as more and more people are connecting to the web with phones and Google has added voice search interfaces to its search on desktop computers.

I thought it was interesting when I ran across a patent that focused on a problem that might arise with spoken searches, and thought it was worth writing about because it’s something that we will need to become acquainted with as it becomes more commonplace.

When Amit Singhal showed off Google’s hummingbird update, he gave a presentation that showed Google handling searches involving pronouns. It’s worth watching for the information about Hummingbird, but also about how Google is becoming more conversational. The video is at:

Google Tracking How Busy Places are by Looking at Location Histories

by 15 Comments

Getting Ducks in a Row
Google Maps helps people navigate from place to place.

In order for it to work effectively, it’s helpful if it can track the location of the device that someone may be using to help them navigate.

It’s interesting how Google tracks your location. I’ve noticed that after I take a photo near a business, Google will sometimes ask if I would like to upload that photo to the business listing for that business. Sometimes the photos aren’t relevant to the business I’ve taken them near, such as a photo of an Agave Plant that I took near a Seaside Market in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California.

Google seems to like the idea of saving location history for people who might search for different types of businesses, and a recent patent that I wrote about described how Google might start using distances from a location history as a ranking signal (as opposed to a static distance from a desktop computer.) I wrote about that in Google to Use Distance from Mobile Location History for Ranking in Local Search.

2016 Important SEO Patents from Google

by 24 Comments

paddleboarding_edited

A couple of days ago, Gianluca Fiorelli published a thoughtful look at the Search Industry in past year, and the year to come at Moz titled SEO and Digital Trends in 2017. He included a graphic within that which listed things that he considered important events in the industry, including patents that had been granted in 2016. He listed patents that I had written about in that graphic, but hadn’t linked to them in the post, so I considered doing so, and mentioned in the comments that I likely would. I also wrote a number of posts on the Go Fish Digital Blog, and decided that I would link to some of the ones that were granted in 2016 as well.

Here are the 2016 patents granted to Google that I thought were interesting enough to write about this year, and something about what they do:

How Google May Map a Query to an Entity for Suggestions

A New Search Results Evaluation Model from Google

by 12 Comments

Search Results (SERPS) are no longer about showing pages that are ordered by rankings for a query term. A Google paper shows us a different way of thinking about them in our age of structured Snippets and featured snippets mixed with URL search results. The paper is:

Incorporating Clicks, Attention and Satisfaction into a
Search Engine Result Page Evaluation Model by Aleksandr Chuklin, Google Research Europe & University of Amsterdam and Maarten de Rijke, University of Amsterdam

Search engine results have gone through some significant changes over the past couple of years. A paper from the CIKM’16 conference in October 24-28, 2016, recently published on the Research at Google pages describes some of the user behavior that may take place around search results. The benefit that the paper brings us is that it describes:

In this paper we propose a model of user behavior on a SERP that jointly captures click behavior, user attention and satisfaction, the CAS model, and demonstrate that it gives more accurate predictions of user actions and self-reported satisfaction than existing models based on clicks alone.

Google Acquires Eye Tracking Startup Eyefluence and its Technology

by 19 Comments

Google Glasses aren’t the only Heads up Display that Google will likely use or demonstrate. Imagine that Google acquired technology that let you use your gaze as a mouse, and tracked your eye movements to see what you are looking at. Google has acquired such technology.

Google buys Eyefluence eye-tracking startup. Here is a pair of eye tracking glasses that Eyefluence has patented:

Eyefluence Eye Tracking Device
I looked up the granted patents and pending patent applications from Eyeinfluence. Some of these have the same name and are possibly continuation patents (with different claims). I’m seeing differences in the claims that are worth comparing to see how the technology behind them has been updated. With Google looking at Virtual Reality applications and likely more Augmented Reality applications, it’s good seeing them investing in other related technologies.

Answering Featured Snippets Timely, Using Sentence Compression on News

by 7 Comments

A couple of Augusts ago, I went to a Semantic Business and Technology conference where the head of Yahoo’s Knowledge Graph, Nicolas Torzec, discussed how updates took place to the knowledge graph when some earth-shaking event took place. He told us that they were manually editing information in that knowledge graph. Upon hearing that, I thought it seemed like an area that could have used a machine learning element to it, to automate it to keep it up to date.

Another place that would benefit from machine learning would be generating featured snippets that answer questions people might ask at Google, and it appears that they thought it might be useful there, too. A Wired Magazine article from Monday describes how those featured snippets might be generated:

Google’s Hand-Fed AI Now Gives Answers, Not Just Search Results

