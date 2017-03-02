SEO by the Sea

Skip links

Google Introduces a Social Where Next Suggestion Patent

Jellyfish
Jellyfish from the Birch Aquarium

Google was granted a patent this week on offering recommendations or suggestions for places to go for members of social groups.

A social group, such as a meetup group that may get together for social events, may use the internet to communicate and interact, and look to for recommendations on where to go next. The patent from Google looks like it might be useful in providing a framework for such a group to make it easier for them to meet at locations and check in at those places and tag one another in photos to associate them with locations that they may travel to.

I could see an offering like this being built into an existing social network such as Google+, and wouldn’t be surprised if it was introduced at Google+ by Google.

The patent that describes this recommendation system for a social group goes under the name:

Advice Given to an Aspiring 14 Year-Old Entrepreneur Wanting to Learn SEO

nikigator

I received an email this afternoon from a young man who is interested in a career in SEO, and he asked me how to get started, and I thought it was such a good question that I would include my response here on the blog to any others who might want to learn SEO and work with site owners to help them succeed in business online.

There are some respected sources about SEO online that are worth reading as a starting point. Here are some:

Google’s Starters guide to SEO

Google Search Query Refinements Patent Updated

NikiDeSaintPhalleSculpture

Query Refinements have changed since the earlier days of Google

In 2006, I wrote a post A Look at Google Midpage Query Refinements (Go ahead and read it; this post will make more sense if you visit the past and bring it in). The patent I wrote then was just granted again as a continuation patent, with new claims, reflecting a change in the process involving how it is being used by the Google. The new version of the patent is now at:

System and method for providing search query refinements
Inventors: Paul Haahr and Steven D. Baker
Assignee: Google Inc.
United States Patent 9,552,388
Granted: January 24, 2017
Filed: January 31, 2014

Abstract

Google and Spoken Queries: Understanding Stressed Pronouns

The future of searches on the Web will likely involve searches by voice, as more and more people are connecting to the web with phones and Google has added voice search interfaces to its search on desktop computers.

I thought it was interesting when I ran across a patent that focused on a problem that might arise with spoken searches, and thought it was worth writing about because it’s something that we will need to become acquainted with as it becomes more commonplace.

When Amit Singhal showed off Google’s hummingbird update, he gave a presentation that showed Google handling searches involving pronouns. It’s worth watching for the information about Hummingbird, but also about how Google is becoming more conversational. The video is at:

Google Tracking How Busy Places are by Looking at Location Histories

Getting Ducks in a Row
Getting Ducks in a Row

Google Maps helps people navigate from place to place.

In order for it to work effectively, it’s helpful if it can track the location of the device that someone may be using to help them navigate.

It’s interesting how Google tracks your location. I’ve noticed that after I take a photo near a business, Google will sometimes ask if I would like to upload that photo to the business listing for that business. Sometimes the photos aren’t relevant to the business I’ve taken them near, such as a photo of an Agave Plant that I took near a Seaside Market in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California.

Google seems to like the idea of saving location history for people who might search for different types of businesses, and a recent patent that I wrote about described how Google might start using distances from a location history as a ranking signal (as opposed to a static distance from a desktop computer.) I wrote about that in Google to Use Distance from Mobile Location History for Ranking in Local Search.

2016 Important SEO Patents from Google

paddleboarding_edited

A couple of days ago, Gianluca Fiorelli published a thoughtful look at the Search Industry in past year, and the year to come at Moz titled SEO and Digital Trends in 2017. He included a graphic within that which listed things that he considered important events in the industry, including patents that had been granted in 2016. He listed patents that I had written about in that graphic, but hadn’t linked to them in the post, so I considered doing so, and mentioned in the comments that I likely would. I also wrote a number of posts on the Go Fish Digital Blog, and decided that I would link to some of the ones that were granted in 2016 as well.

Here are the 2016 patents granted to Google that I thought were interesting enough to write about this year, and something about what they do:

How Google May Map a Query to an Entity for Suggestions

