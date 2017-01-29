SEO by the Sea

I received an email this afternoon from a young man who is interested in a career in SEO, and he asked me how to get started, and I thought it was such a good question that I would include my response here on the blog to any others who might want to learn SEO and work with site owners to help them succeed in business online.
There are some respected sources about SEO online that are worth reading as a starting point. Here are some:
Google’s Starters guide to SEO
[Read more…] about Advice Given to an Aspiring 14 Year-Old Entrepreneur Wanting to Learn SEO