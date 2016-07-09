Twitter Poll – How Does Google Index Content on the Web?

I thought this was an interesting question to ask people because I think it’s often misunderstood. Google treats content found at different URLs as if it is different content, even though it might be the same, such as in the following examples:

http://www.example.com

https://www.example.com

http://example.com

http://example.com/index.htm

http://example.com/Index.htm

http://example.com/default.asp

One of the most interesting papers I’ve come across on this topic is this one (One of the authors joined Google shortly after this was released – Ziv Bar-Yossef):

Do Not Crawl in the DUST: Different URLs with Similar Text

What do you think?