Google Granted Design Patent on Camera Bracelet

This design patent shows off a camera mounted on a bracelet. It doesn’t tell us anything about the camera beyond showing off the design of the camera. I looked for profiles of the inventors listed on the patent, and I think the ones I found may be the ones involved in the creation of this design (though I can’t be completely certain). There does looks like there is some hardware design involving cameras among the skills in the profiles I found. We will have to keep our eyes open for news of a camera like this potentially made by people building things like the cameras built for off street views of Street Views – It’s possible that this camera could be a way of indexing the world, like street view cameras are, rather than a consumer product.

Among the named inventors is:

1. A Staff Optical Engineer at Google

2. An Engineering Leader and Former Google Principal Engineer now at Uber, who worked on Geographic Maps and indoor maps at Google

3. A System Design/Systems engineer who worked on Street View and Google Art Project

4. A Senior Industrial Designer at Google who has developed a photography app for iPhones named Pic and Click in 2013

Camera bracelet

Inventors: Rachael Elizabeth Roberts, Mohammed Waleed Kadous, Romain Clement, and Xi Chen

Assigned to: Google Inc.

US Patent D764,339

Granted August 23, 2016

Filed: September 8, 2014