Google Granted Design Patent on Camera Bracelet

This design patent shows off a camera mounted on a bracelet. It doesn’t tell us anything about the camera beyond showing off the design of the camera. I looked for profiles of the inventors listed on the patent, and I think the ones I found may be the ones involved in the creation of this design (though I can’t be completely certain). There does looks like there is some hardware design involving cameras among the skills in the profiles I found. We will have to keep our eyes open for news of a camera like this potentially made by people building things like the cameras built for off street views of Street Views – It’s possible that this camera could be a way of indexing the world, like street view cameras are, rather than a consumer product.
Among the named inventors is:
1. A Staff Optical Engineer at Google
2. An Engineering Leader and Former Google Principal Engineer now at Uber, who worked on Geographic Maps and indoor maps at Google
3. A System Design/Systems engineer who worked on Street View and Google Art Project
4. A Senior Industrial Designer at Google who has developed a photography app for iPhones named Pic and Click in 2013
Camera bracelet
Inventors: Rachael Elizabeth Roberts, Mohammed Waleed Kadous, Romain Clement, and Xi Chen
Assigned to: Google Inc.
US Patent D764,339
Granted August 23, 2016
Filed: September 8, 2014
Comments
Steve Sims says
It’s hard to envisage where all this will end…We’ll all soon be walking around with so many gadgets it will take us all our time to charge them all up, let alone leave the house to use them!
Yahya Ayyash says
Wow camera bracelet? Never heard of that google will launched this kind of things. Amazing though
Transport George says
Wow! It seems like the advanced devices we see on action and sci-fi are now being invented.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Trnasport George,
We’ve been having spokespople from Google tell us what big fans they were of Star Trek for a few years now. like their last head of search Amit Singhal. It’s not a surprise seeing devices like this floating around.
Anny says
Nothing strange, we are progressing day by day. So a camera bracelet will be a great gadget to a traveller for example. I am excited to learn more about such things
SolvoGuru says
Heh, I wasn’t at the sum total of what supposing I’d be running a strong blog and composing posts with you, either 🙂
It’d be amusing to counsel a psychic or a medium on the future comings of pursuit or social promoting to have the capacity to hop the specialty before it even exists or alluded to. It’d require some ability to decipher what they say or locate a psychic, who knows the web crawler showcasing industry (intense call, would it say it isn’t?
Andrew Scherer says
I think they are basically monopolizing any market in which they enter.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Andrew,
If Google makes the effort to build Street Views of places like far away Islands and parks across the world, and no one else is offering those things, we are fortunate that they are making those available at no charge.
Daryl Dixon says
On the off chance that Google endeavors to construct Street Views of spots like far away Islands and parks over the world, and nobody else is putting forth those things, we are lucky that they are making those accessible at no charge.
vicky says
This design patent shows off a camera mounted on a bracelet. It doesn’t tell us anything about the camera beyond showing off the design
Bill Slawski says
Hi Vicky,
It’s a design patent, intended to protect the design of the new technology, so it wouldn’t say much about the technology behind the cameras.
Bill Slawski says
Hi diwalker,
This is a design patent for a product that hasn’t been released from Google yet. We may or may not see it end up being released, but we should keep an eye out for it, since it is now a possibility. How well would a bracelet camera work? I’m not sure. It could be interesting.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Daryl,
I’m keeping an eye open to see if Google offers a bracelet like this. I’m hoping they do.
Infocreeds says
Camera bracelet. Wow that’s an amazing idea.
Thank you for sharing such an amazing article.
benchfolks says
Thank you. I did end up sharing the URL in the comments, but I’m not sure that it was necessary to do that either.
Good to hear that you’ve started becoming a regular visitor. I’ll look forward to seeing more comments from you. Thanks.
benchfolks says
Another great post…I’m trying to figure out how to repurpose some content and you just gave me some great ideas. Thanks!