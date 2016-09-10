Are You Using Google’s New Automated Assistant?

In the Google Analytics Blog on September 2, was an article that site owners shouldn’t miss. If you did, you should go check it out. The post is Explore important insights from your data — automatically.

I have access to a number of Google Analytics accounts, and I can say this about the suggestions shown in this new feature from Google Analytics – they are worth looking at and thinking about. A couple of the accounts I looked at offered 10 suggestions for changes. Some of these suggestions simply point out that some content on the site you are looking at saw increases in traffic recently, pointing out the URLS of that content. Frankly, that is what inspired me to write this post – it seemed to be a topic related to other posts on my site that had been drawing lots of traffic.

If you haven’t been paying much attention to the analytics related to your website, it can be a helpful thing to do. I also recommend spending some time on the Website of Google’s Analytic’s evangelist Avinash Kaushic, reading articles such as The Biggest Mistake Web Analysts Make… And How To Avoid It!

I like how he focuses upon business insights, which is something that most site owners want to see.

Your analytics program can do more than just tell you how many people are visiting your website – it can offer you suggestions and ideas on how to improve you site and provide a better experience to visitors of your site. The automated assistant suggestions can provide some ideas for changes you can make from the data collected by your analytics program. The blog post tells us that Google Analytics will keep on offering new automated assistant suggestions over time, so it’s worth revisiting those and seeing if they update over time.

Please note that this feature of Google Analytics is available only in the mobile app, so that’s where you should look. It’s something that I will now be looking at on client’s sites, and something I recommend that everyone look at. I do think it’s worth using Google’s machine learning to see if it can offer actual business insights that can make a difference to your business. If you give it a shot, and it provides you with a helpful suggestion, please let us know. Thanks.