Knowledge Panels in Site Audits

by

At this year’s Pubcon 2016, my presentation was about how I had added Knowledge panels, Sitelinks, Featured Snippets and information from the Google Search API into client’s Site Audits.

I had been doing this because Search Results at Google and at Bing have started showing off information about businesses and site that includes knowledge panel information and richer snippets. I thought it made sense to capture information that Google might be showing off that represented sites, and provide some recommendations that might help improve how those looked at what kind of information they contained. The presentation is:

Knowledge panels may be enhanced because of a verified Google MyBusiness listing, a Wikipedia Entry, a Freebase Entry (now terminated by Google), a Wikidata Entry. This Google Developers page provides more details:

https://developers.google.com/search/docs/guides/enhance-site

Adding Markup vocabulary on your site can result in a knowledge panel showing links to social profiles for a business, as described here:

https://developers.google.com/search/docs/data-types/social-profile-links

A knowledge panel based upon a Google MyBusiness listing can show off Reviews that people have submitted to Google+ for a site, “Reviews from the Web” from sources such as Facebook, Tripadvisor, Consumer Affairs, and others; and may also show off critical reviews. If there are enough reviews from Google+, the knowledge panel may also show off sentiment rich snippets from those reviews as well.

Search results are a lot more colorful and richer these days, and Knowing how to make your business and site stand out may bring you more traffic and customers as you are represented better in search results.

  2. Very interesting read Bill. Thank you for sharing the presentation. I’ve highlighted sitselinks and rich snippets in client reports before, but I’ve not gone to the depths that you’ve gone to.
    It’s given me more food for thought. That is for sure.
    Thanks again.

  4. Hi Jay,

    You’re welcome. I’ve been enjoying reviewing how sitelinks, and knowledge panels and structured data impacts sites. It is an area that Google has been making a lot of changes to recently as well. It’s nice keeping an eye on these changes and addressing them. 🙂

  6. Hi Andy,

    You’re welcome. Good to hear that you enjoyed the presentations. I should have given thanks to Carrie Hall who provided a lot of details on how local businesses get value from Knowledge panels, and who included some great tidbits of information about Schema.

  8. Hi Bill, interesting information. I just wanted to ask you whether it’s ok to add star rating snippets from a google my business page onto a page you would like to rank so that it looks eye catching in the SERPS? So basically the page will have schema code showing the stars which will link to the GMB page. I’ve seen some websites do this but just wanted to ask whether you think it’s sustainable in the long-term?

  9. As always Bill excellent analysis and great presentation showing the evolution through the years. Why do you think Google killed Freebase and do you believe there is a ratio for the knowledge panel to start displaying review snippets?

  13. Hi Allen

    There aren’t any official places for people to learn about SEO, so if we have opportunities to help each other learn new things, we should take them.

  14. Hi Abir,

    Good hearing that you have learned some new things here for optimizing your site. I hope that others learn from it as well. I will keep trying to post helpful things.

  15. Hi Suresh,

    Search Results have changed in the past few years; and I tried to focus upon newer features that I hadn’t seen much about in Site Audits that people have been writing about or that I’ve been doing, and tried to carry these features over to my audits and my presentation.

  16. Hi Richard,

    Thank you. Freebase appears to have been replaced by a volunteer effort known as Wikidata. If you haven’t had a chance to see it or spend any time with it; it’s worth learning about. There does seem to be a required number of Google+ reviews before Google will start showing review snippets in a knowledge panel. It’s another of those things that have been changing over time. For a while, Google was showing 3 snippets in the knowledge panel for SEO by the Sea from 3 Reviews; and then they stopped. Then I got another review, and they started showing 3 snippets again. And then they stopped. I have seen one site with 7 reviews that shows 3 snippets. I’m not sure of the exact required threshold to start showing snippets, or if it will change, like it has for me in the past.

  17. Hi Alnoor,

    I don’t think Google wants people to add schema markup to their pages that show reviews or ratings that were submitted to a Google+ page. Google will show numbers of ratings and rating scores from Google+ in a knowledge panel for that site, so they have already found a way to display that information. Some other options that might be worth considering are available through this site started in part by Mike Blumenthal:

    https://www.getfivestars.com/

  26. Hi Aymen,

    Thank you. I wanted to show people how I was including a look at entities and the knowledge graph in an audit. It has become a part of how I do audits now.

    I’ve seen a few people point me towards your website to show off knowledge graph results. I do like how it looks.

  30. I would agree the snipet panels or search query info boxes are killing it. They are huge and always at the top of the searches. It’s a huge advantage for your SEO campaign. Thanks Bill, great content.

  31. Hi Mark,

    Thanks. We’ve been seeing people increasingly refer to those answer boxes at the top of search results as being in “Position zero.” It is a nice place to be, especially in mobile results. If you can capture people’s attention, and persuade them to come visit your pages at the start of a search, it is a matter of being at the right place, at the right time.

