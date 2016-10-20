Knowledge Panels in Site Audits

At this year’s Pubcon 2016, my presentation was about how I had added Knowledge panels, Sitelinks, Featured Snippets and information from the Google Search API into client’s Site Audits.
I had been doing this because Search Results at Google and at Bing have started showing off information about businesses and site that includes knowledge panel information and richer snippets. I thought it made sense to capture information that Google might be showing off that represented sites, and provide some recommendations that might help improve how those looked at what kind of information they contained. The presentation is:
Knowledge panels may be enhanced because of a verified Google MyBusiness listing, a Wikipedia Entry, a Freebase Entry (now terminated by Google), a Wikidata Entry. This Google Developers page provides more details:
https://developers.google.com/search/docs/guides/enhance-site
Adding Markup vocabulary on your site can result in a knowledge panel showing links to social profiles for a business, as described here:
https://developers.google.com/search/docs/data-types/social-profile-links
A knowledge panel based upon a Google MyBusiness listing can show off Reviews that people have submitted to Google+ for a site, “Reviews from the Web” from sources such as Facebook, Tripadvisor, Consumer Affairs, and others; and may also show off critical reviews. If there are enough reviews from Google+, the knowledge panel may also show off sentiment rich snippets from those reviews as well.
Search results are a lot more colorful and richer these days, and Knowing how to make your business and site stand out may bring you more traffic and customers as you are represented better in search results.
Alnoor Verjee says
Hi Bill, interesting information. I just wanted to ask you whether it’s ok to add star rating snippets from a google my business page onto a page you would like to rank so that it looks eye catching in the SERPS? So basically the page will have schema code showing the stars which will link to the GMB page. I’ve seen some websites do this but just wanted to ask whether you think it’s sustainable in the long-term?
Richart Ruddie says
As always Bill excellent analysis and great presentation showing the evolution through the years. Why do you think Google killed Freebase and do you believe there is a ratio for the knowledge panel to start displaying review snippets?
Bill Slawski says
Hi Richard,
Thank you. Freebase appears to have been replaced by a volunteer effort known as Wikidata. If you haven’t had a chance to see it or spend any time with it; it’s worth learning about. There does seem to be a required number of Google+ reviews before Google will start showing review snippets in a knowledge panel. It’s another of those things that have been changing over time. For a while, Google was showing 3 snippets in the knowledge panel for SEO by the Sea from 3 Reviews; and then they stopped. Then I got another review, and they started showing 3 snippets again. And then they stopped. I have seen one site with 7 reviews that shows 3 snippets. I’m not sure of the exact required threshold to start showing snippets, or if it will change, like it has for me in the past.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Alnoor,
I don’t think Google wants people to add schema markup to their pages that show reviews or ratings that were submitted to a Google+ page. Google will show numbers of ratings and rating scores from Google+ in a knowledge panel for that site, so they have already found a way to display that information. Some other options that might be worth considering are available through this site started in part by Mike Blumenthal:
https://www.getfivestars.com/
Allen says
One basic question. Should I put the sameas links on every page or just the home page?
Bill Slawski says
Hi Allen,
The developer’s page from Google that tells us about the sameas links to social profiles can be found here: https://developers.google.com/search/docs/data-types/social-profile-links
It doesn’t specify (though it probably should) that those links just need to be on one page. Putting them on your homepage should be sufficient, as opposed to all pages of the site.
I have developed this website to query the KG API of Google : http://knowledge-graph.fr
