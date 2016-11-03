Entities in the Google Knowledge Graph Search API for Google

The Google Knowledge Graph Search API on a query for Google shows the following Entities and results scores for them. I thought they were diverse enough to be interesting and worth sharing. A couple of the ones listed seem odd, such as the Indian Action movie. “Thuppakki” and the Town in Kansas,”Topeka.” (It seems like there is a song titled, “Google Google” in the film Thuppakki, and in 2010 Topeka renamed itself “Google” to try to attract Google Fiber to the area.) We are told by Google that “Results with higher result scores are considered better matches.”
Google “resultScore”: 292.863342
Google Chrome “resultScore”: 51.392109
X “resultScore”: 51.392109
Googleplex “resultScore”: 44.052853
Google China “resultScore”: 30.75222
Google Lively “resultScore”: 30.75222
DoubleClick “resultScore”: 29.141159
GV “resultScore”: 28.957876
Thuppakki “resultScore”: 28.693569
Google Store “resultScore”: 26.077885
“Google Japan” “resultScore”: 24.272602
DeepMind Technologies “resultScore”: 24.115602
Topeka “resultScore”: 23.718664
Rich Miner “resultScore”: 21.961121
Google Capital “resultScore”: 21.048887
Google Hacks “resultScore”: 21.003328
“Google Korea” “resultScore”: 20.818398
Barney Google and Snuffy Smith “resultScore”: 20.384176
Verily Life Sciences “resultScore”: 19.65727
Patrick Pichette “resultScore”: 19.614473
I’ve asked a couple of Google Webmaster evangelists if they could provide more information about how results scores are calculated, and I’m still waiting for answers from them.
Comments
claude says
Hi Bill,
The knowledge grap can be very interesting for the
SEO but , Google don’t communicate to much about it…
thanks
Bill Slawski says
Hi Claude,
That’s why I posted an example of the use of the Knowledge Graph Search API. Google has been publishing some stuff, but it hasn’t been highly visible, and I wanted tp try to pique some curiosities.
grant mcarthur says
Interesting! I think this is something that is going to play a huge part in the future for brands.
Mohamadi Tapsoba says
Thanks, Bill Graph Search API is Definitely interesting and worth sharing.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Mohamadi,
I’ve been checking out the Google Search API listings (if there are any) for each client I work with, to get an idea about how much Google might know about them I think it is worth checking.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Grant.
Thanks. If you can make a good impression upon searchers with your brand, by showing a knowledge panel, that contains positive review snippets, and links to other reviews with high ratings, and contact information, an indication of when your location might be busiest (if it is a place people can visit in person), and links to your social profiles; these things can help boost your brand. I do believe it’s worth spending time upon, because many people haven’t, and doing so now can give you something of a competitive advantage.
fred says
Interesting! I think this is something that is going to play a huge part in the future for brands.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Fred,
Which is why I’ve added Google’s Knowledge Graph API search in the audits I do for customers, to see what Google’s Knowledge Graph might say (or know) about the business that the site is for. I think it’s an important part of that future, too.
Pradipta Panda says
Hello Bill,
I Guess It will help in SEO and all bloggers in future to easily rank their sites.
What You Think about it?
medico mart says
It was a very usefully knowledge graph can be very interesting Google Search API part in the future so great post to helping and share us….
Khan Lateef says
My website contains 100% Unique content and no keywords stuffing then also no keyword is ranking on first page need to do any changes to my website?
Bill Slawski says
Hi Khan,
I’m not sure that you’ve provided enough information about your site for me to provide actionable recommendations. Do you have many high quality links pointed to the pages of your site? Is your internal link structure spreading PageRank though the site well, and do you use anchor text in your main navigation that includes words you want pages of your site to rank for? Are there external links pointed to your site that use anchor text that you want pages to rank for (but not too much, so that the search engines don’t think you are trying to manipulate them?) Are you using keywords in prominent places on your pages, such as in Page Titles, Main headings, body content, Page and image file names, alt text in meaningful images on the page?
Bill Slawski says
Hi Medico mart,
I haven’t been seeing very many people writing about the knowledge graph API, so I thought I would to attract more attention to it, because I find it useful in telling clients what it shows Google knows about their businesses.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Pradipta,
The knowledge graph isn’t possibly going to help with the rankings of sites for most keywords; but it will help with making sure that a knowledge panel might show up for a query. Because of that, it’s worth paying attention to.
Dhaval Parmar says
Thanks, Bill !!
Interesting! I think this is something that is going to play a huge part in the future for brands.Graph Search API is Definitely worth sharing.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Dhaval,
Knowing how Google might represent your brand potentially in a knowledge panel is worth knowing. 🙂
John Roy says
It was a very usefully knowledge graph can be very interesting Google Search API part in the future so great post to helping and share us
Bill Slawski says
Hi John Roy,
I was wondering how many people have performed a search on the Google KG API, and figured that it would be interesting seeing what Google showed on a search there for itself. I do knowledge graph API searches for all of the clients I work with.
mansoor hussain says
Thanks, Bill
juan cabrera says
Thanks, Bill Graph Search API is interesting and worth sharing. Thanks again for the enlightenment!
ronaldwhite says
Thanks to share with us The knowledge grap can be very interesting for the SEO but , Google don’t communicate to much about it…I am sharing this post…