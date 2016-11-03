Entities in the Google Knowledge Graph Search API for Google

The Google Knowledge Graph Search API on a query for Google shows the following Entities and results scores for them. I thought they were diverse enough to be interesting and worth sharing. A couple of the ones listed seem odd, such as the Indian Action movie. “Thuppakki” and the Town in Kansas,”Topeka.” (It seems like there is a song titled, “Google Google” in the film Thuppakki, and in 2010 Topeka renamed itself “Google” to try to attract Google Fiber to the area.) We are told by Google that “Results with higher result scores are considered better matches.”

Google “resultScore”: 292.863342

Google Chrome “resultScore”: 51.392109

X “resultScore”: 51.392109

Googleplex “resultScore”: 44.052853

Google China “resultScore”: 30.75222

Google Lively “resultScore”: 30.75222

DoubleClick “resultScore”: 29.141159

GV “resultScore”: 28.957876

Thuppakki “resultScore”: 28.693569

Google Store “resultScore”: 26.077885

“Google Japan” “resultScore”: 24.272602

DeepMind Technologies “resultScore”: 24.115602

Topeka “resultScore”: 23.718664

Rich Miner “resultScore”: 21.961121

Google Capital “resultScore”: 21.048887

Google Hacks “resultScore”: 21.003328

“Google Korea” “resultScore”: 20.818398

Barney Google and Snuffy Smith “resultScore”: 20.384176

Verily Life Sciences “resultScore”: 19.65727

Patrick Pichette “resultScore”: 19.614473

I’ve asked a couple of Google Webmaster evangelists if they could provide more information about how results scores are calculated, and I’m still waiting for answers from them.