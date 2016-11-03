GS1 Web Vocabulary Schema Workshops in California

I noticed a blog post published yesterday, November 2, 2016, and it looked helpful: Use JSON-LD to add Schema.org to your Website. Schema and structured data seem to be growing in importance on the Web, as we see more knowledge panels and rich snippets and product search results. I’ve been working Knowledge Panel into Site Audits. JSON-LD seems to be favored by Google in adding structured data on your web pages. See: What is JSON-LD? A Talk with Gregg Kellogg.
If you do SEO and aren’t familiar with GS1, you probably should be. They invented the use of bar codes in shopping. They also came up with GTINS (Global Trade Item Numbers) which are used online at places such as eBay and Amazon, and Google Product Search. A recent blog post by GS1 Vice President Rich Richardson is also worth reading: Why bar code numbers matter.
In February, GS1 published an extension to Schema for products. Extensions like this are how Search and SEO are growing. The Schema blog told us about it in:
GS1 Web vocabulary: welcoming the first schema.org External Extension We are told there that the benefits of the new extension are in: “significantly richer online product descriptions.” That could potentially lead to good things for search.
You can see this Web vocabulary here:
GS1 is holding GS1 Web Vocabulary Workshops in California in November in San Diego and San Jose. The cost of the Workshops is $149.00 each.
Here is the agenda for the Workshops:
GS1 Standards & Identifiers
- UPC assignment rules and identifiers that are/aren’t UPCs
- New industries examining GS1 identifiers
GS1 Attributes
- Attribute dictionaries
- GS1 attributes and complimentary attributes
- Catalog databases / GDSN
GTIN Validation & Authentication
- DataHub | Company
Q&A
The Lotico San Diego Semantic Web Meetup Group is having a lunch time Networking gathering after the San Diego workshop. and would look forward to your joining them in talking about the new schema. You can RSVP to attend on their event page: Semantic Web/ e-commerce/SEO networking lunch – post GS1 e-commerce workshop
Comments
Srinivas says
Thank you for the information about Use JSON-LD to add Schema.org to your Website.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Srinivas,
It’s probably a good skill to pick up, being able to use json-LD, especially since Google seems to have shown how much they like Json-LD.
Ayesh says
Seems like I am too late to know
Mama Marketing says
Thank you for an interesting post. Until now I had about this larger concept.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Mama Marketing,
You are welcome.I think it will benefit many, learning more about how structured data can be used on their sites.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Ayesh,
I believe that you have time to learn about how to use structured data and Schema for your websites. It’s not too late to start learning now.
Nicolas Roy says
Thanks for this great post. Schema is indeed very important to rank #0 which is the snippet. The snippet is such an advantage in terms of visibility and oftentimes, the website chosen for snippet isn’t the best in terms of SEO but it is the best in term of information gathered by Google.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Nicolas,
Thanks for your question. We can’t say for certain that schema influences the presence of a featured snippet, but it can often influence whether or not a rich snippet appears. We’ve been told by people like John Mueller that Structured Data doesn’t impact rankings for pages yet, but it’s possible that very appropriate use of schema for a particular topic, since schemas are developed by subject matter experts who know those topics well, may target aspects of those topics that tend to be what people may often want to know about, and may search for.
Luke Gray says
Hi Bill! Thank you for the post. I am using schema with my sites for SEO and am getting great results.
Ashley Simmons says
I’m just a newbie in the SEO. But I have a great desire to improve and develop my skills, so, I think the knowledge of the GS1 should help me to open a new page of SEO.
Thanks for the useful info and links!
Shehzad Zulfy says
Great blog. Thank you for sharing informative post.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Luke,
Good hearing that you are having good success using Schema.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Ashley,
GS1 shares some helpful information, and the Schema they created for products contains a lot of useful information. I do believe it can be good to know about for SEOs.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Shehzad,
Good hearing you got a lot out of this post. 🙂
Jens Lundgren says
Hey Bill,
Thanks for the great content. Def feel like I have to brush up on my schema knowledge, this post gave me a bump in the right direction.
Cheers. 🙂
Tom says
Hi Bill, just a quick question, I want to rank my services for two cities and I have two addresses. Would it be a good idea to create separate pages with addresses structured in JSON Schema? Or you suggest something different?
Bill Slawski says
Hi Tom,
Having a separate HTML page for each location with unique descriptions and content and json-Ld reinforcing location information is how I would handle having two addresses
Dhaval Parmar says
Thank you so much for this article. I’ve got so many ideas running through my head now – can’t wait to start putting these tips into practice! It’s really refreshing to read an article that actually provides thorough advice.
Salesforce says
Thank You for the information about JSON-LD, I want to add Schema to SEO, it will not affect my site?
Cliff Sarcona says
Since im in Los Angeles, I am seriously considering to attend the workshop in San Diego. Bar Codes on web identities. I guess we’ve been headed in this direction the whole time 🙂
Bill Slawski says
Hi Cliff,
The Workshop in San Diego was on 11/15/2016 and the one in San Jose was on 11/16/2016. Using Schema for Product Identifiers probably does have a lot of value. I just heard from a siteowner who has a site filled with review of products, and when I heard abut the site, the first thing that crossed my mind was whether or not each page of reviews had schema on it that included the product Identifier of the product it had reviews for. I would think there would be value to including those.
mansoor hussain says
Thank You for the information about JSON-LD
Bill Slawski says
Hi Mansoor,
Your welcome for the information about json-ld.
Ali Imran says
Hi,
I am new to blogging and SEO and I was not aware of the benefits of Schema. Thanks for sharing the Yoast Link I am reading it now. It seems important.
Thank you. 🙂
Bill Slawski says
Hi Ali,
The Google Developer’s Blog (https://developers.googleblog.com/) is worth spending some time on, as is The Schema Blog http://blog.schema.org/ which points out new stuff in Schema as it is developed. Schema does seem to be important to the future of SEO.
Rocky Murasing says
Hi Bill,
i ma glad that I have landed on your site, once again. Once again, got read a great article. Keep going.
Anyways, what is your move regarding next Black Friday?
Peter Clarkson says
Hi,
Good to see this post , im using Schema and its great . Thank you for informations .
Zia says
The information you just shared is really valuable. Seems like Schema.org has a huge importance on our websites. I’ve got to know more about GS1 since I’m not really familiar with it. Thanks
Shalini says
GS1 is the organization behind the GTIN or Global Trade Item Number (better known in the U.S. as a UPC), and responsible for creating, encoding and issuing/licensing the number behind the barcode.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Peter,
Good to hear that you’ve incorporated Schema into what you do. I’m enjoying using it, and learning about it, too.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Rocky,
Thanks. I’m glad to hear that you liked my post. I’m considering going out and finding a State Park or a museum to visit on Friday, I would enjoy that much better than going shopping.
Mark Kirk says
Hey Bill, thanks for giving some decent links and detail on where we can learn more about schema. You hear so many people talking about it and it’s importance. But rarely does any one actually lift the hood up and unpack what it’s actually all about. We use schema with every site that we work on and it makes a difference.
Cheers
Mark
Bill Slawski says
Hi Mark,
Schema seems to be an active part of SEO these days, having a big influence on what search results look like, with rich snippets and knowledge panel information. I think it’s worth paying attention to.
konstantinos Giannoukos says
nice blog! Thanks for share this informative information.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Konstaninos,
You’re welcome. I think it makes a lot of sense to keep an eye on extensions to Schema like this one. I do suspect that they might have some influence in ranking at some stage, because if used right, they help provide a stronger and more informative signal, and better quality search results.
Marcus says
Hi Bill,
Love your content and have been following you for the last four months or so.
Recently watched a webby you were on and you mentioned about using personal profiles with JSON LD mark up. I was wondering, I have two strong websites that both bring me income but rely on the ‘local business’ and NAP, one in SEO and one in automotive. Would you say it’s ok to use my personal profiles with JSON LD for both websites or do you think this will cause confusion and effect SERP positions?
Thanks,
Bill Slawski says
Hi Marcus,
If you have an “about” page on those sites that you feel comfortable in writing something about yourself upon, and have, I don’t think adding personal profile information in JSON-LD would cause any harm. If the markup reflects what is on the site in HTML, that would be reasonable to me.
Shariful Razu says
I think schema is now a major ranking factor for google. I have aready added it on my site. Thanks Bill for the article 🙂