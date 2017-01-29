Advice Given to an Aspiring 14 Year-Old Entrepreneur Wanting to Learn SEO

I received an email this afternoon from a young man who is interested in a career in SEO, and he asked me how to get started, and I thought it was such a good question that I would include my response here on the blog to any others who might want to learn SEO and work with site owners to help them succeed in business online.
There are some respected sources about SEO online that are worth reading as a starting point. Here are some:
Google’s Starters guide to SEO
The Moz Beginner’s Guide to SEO
SEO Tutorial For Beginners in 2016
The 2015 Local Search Ranking Factors
Those are places to start learning about SEO. There are some places that are worth visiting to learn more about the kinds of questions that people often have involving SEO, and where other people provide answers to those questions.
Google Webmaster Help Central Forum
There are blogs and News sources about SEO (including Google’s Blogs) that are worth reading on a regular basis:
It’s also worth finding some good reference resources about marketing and gaining some hands-on experience, such as starting a blog about a topic that you are very interested in and learning to rank well for terms related to that topic, and becoming an editor at Wikipedia, and learning more about how that operates.
I’m actually only 19, and have been teaching myself SEO for quite some time. To start with I was pretty terrible and made a lot of mistakes… It’s great to see a place like this putting together such great content for new people, I also now do my best to help everyone that comes to me, as it reminds me of myself.
There are pages and sites that have been built that are aimed at helping others learn; and we need to support each other to help one another, because by doing so, we help the industry grow and the Web become a more useful place for everybody. We are going through an information revolution where people can learn at computers in their homes, and can transact business and interact with the government in their living rooms. and attend classes broadcast to their TV screens in new and interactive formats. The future is bright, and many opportunities exist.
Bill Slawski says
I usually tell people setting out to learn SEO to set a goal to try to learn a little more everyday, and in a matter of months, they will surprise themselves by how much they have learned. There are a lot of helpful resources online in addition to blogs and forums. I didn’t mention video in the post, but there are lots of tutorials to learn from as well. If we all share the effort to help each other learn, we all benefit in the end. You’re welcome.
I think there is a lot of anyone interested in SEO to learn, and it will require more than reading blog posts, but that is a good place to start.
It was nice to read an email like that. I was reminded of a linked in request I received from a 19 year-old, who told me that he had been reading my blog for 5 years. It’s nice being able to provide something for people to read and learn from that they might use to start off careers with.
Jay says
Bill, what would you recommend to a 28 year old man who has been “around” SEO for ages, understands how to get links, how content marketing works, but just doesn’t have the know-how to deal with SEO at a large scale (say, for a travel site with 100,000 pages)?
I know that learning SQL is a start, but unless you’re already working at a large website, how do you get the data to “practice” SEO at scale?
Bill Slawski says
Hi Jay,
I started working for a busy agency which gave me a lot of experience working with many sites, including some large ones – having that kind of opportunity to work with so many sites was a positive experience. As was working alongside people who had experience working on large sites like that as well.
Thanks for the information. I expect it to help immensely as I learn SEO. I am not 14 but 62, with a desire work in SEO. I will return often to your site.
I am also working in the SEO industry. SEO trends and algorithms are always changing. we need to update our knowledge according to that. These resources are very useful for all the SEO lovers. Thank you Bill Slawski for sharing these massive resources. Keep posting..
SEO is one of those employment fields where it is important to continue learning as you do it. I often do that by reading patents and whitepapers and blog posts. There are no official continuing education requirements in the field, but it really helps to continue to learn as you go.
thank you so much for this ! I am also a teenager and wanting to learn how to do SEO really well so I don’t have to worry about jobs after school. It is so fascinating to me, kind of like a treasure hunt. thank you for posting resources, I am checking out all the blogs right now!
I’m very happy I came across SEO as a career choice. I have many friends who are also engaged in working with site owners to help them market their businesses, who are enjoying what they are doing very much. Being able to help others develop their dreams to bring their businesses to life can be very enriching and rewarding and fun.
Jacob says
by frequent updates of google, don’t you think SEO is gonna die sooner or later
On other site they are daily working to make ad tag invisible which is making PPC more clickable than ever, yes I know SEO is very lucrative business model with lot of fun but it can’t be long term business model.
What’s your take on it bill ?
Bill Slawski says
Hi Jacob,
People are continuing to look for information, and use services offered by places such as Google, including navigation, social networking, communications including hangouts and videos at You Tube. I think one of the last things people should be worried about is the death of SEO – it’s likely not going to happen.
I suspect that the FTC will reign in Google and Bing and other advertising services before they might make sponsored listings too invisbible.
I’ve worked with many companies that have used SEO to build a long term business, and we see places such as Amazon and Overstock and Apple succeeding, as well as many small businesses that use the web to drive traffic to their bricks and mortar shops and offices. There is a future in SEO for anyone interested in learning about it and applying themselves.
