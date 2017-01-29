Advice Given to an Aspiring 14 Year-Old Entrepreneur Wanting to Learn SEO

I received an email this afternoon from a young man who is interested in a career in SEO, and he asked me how to get started, and I thought it was such a good question that I would include my response here on the blog to any others who might want to learn SEO and work with site owners to help them succeed in business online.
There are some respected sources about SEO online that are worth reading as a starting point. Here are some:
Google’s Starters guide to SEO
The Moz Beginner’s Guide to SEO
SEO Tutorial For Beginners in 2016
The 2015 Local Search Ranking Factors
Those are places to start learning about SEO. There are some places that are worth visiting to learn more about the kinds of questions that people often have involving SEO, and where other people provide answers to those questions.
Google Webmaster Help Central Forum
There are blogs and News sources about SEO (including Google’s Blogs) that are worth reading on a regular basis:
It’s also worth finding some good reference resources about marketing and gaining some hands-on experience, such as starting a blog about a topic that you are very interested in and learning to rank well for terms related to that topic, and becoming an editor at Wikipedia, and learning more about how that operates.
Comments
Furquah says
I am also learning about SEO, I think this post & all the mentioned place will help me a lot. Thanks for sharing.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Furquah,
Welcome to the world of SEO. I hope you enjoy it.