Advice Given to an Aspiring 14 Year-Old Entrepreneur Wanting to Learn SEO

I received an email this afternoon from a young man who is interested in a career in SEO, and he asked me how to get started, and I thought it was such a good question that I would include my response here on the blog to any others who might want to learn SEO and work with site owners to help them succeed in business online.

There are some respected sources about SEO online that are worth reading as a starting point. Here are some:

Google’s Starters guide to SEO

Google’s Webmaster Guidelines

The Moz Beginner’s Guide to SEO

SEO Tutorial For Beginners in 2016

The 2015 Local Search Ranking Factors

Those are places to start learning about SEO. There are some places that are worth visiting to learn more about the kinds of questions that people often have involving SEO, and where other people provide answers to those questions.

Google Webmaster Help Central Forum

Moz Q&A Forums

There are blogs and News sources about SEO (including Google’s Blogs) that are worth reading on a regular basis:

Search Engine Land

Google Webmaster Central Blog

Google Developer’s Blog

The Moz Blog

The Potent Blog

Occam’s Razor

It’s also worth finding some good reference resources about marketing and gaining some hands-on experience, such as starting a blog about a topic that you are very interested in and learning to rank well for terms related to that topic, and becoming an editor at Wikipedia, and learning more about how that operates.