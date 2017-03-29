How Google May Rank Websites Based Upon Their Databases Answering Queries

Imagine that some sites might be ranked by Google based upon how their databases might answer queries. A patent from Google refers to this approach as one that looks at database service requirements to rank large sites such as sites that cover products, jobs, travel, recipes and movies. Such sites might include some static pages that provide examples of the capabilities of their databases, such as being able to provide answers to queries such as: “Brand X Cameras for less than $300.00”.
The patent provides some examples of the types of sites that are covered by this patent:
Many websites for which data available in resources store the data in large databases of structured information. For example, job search websites may have respective job databases, and respective resources (web pages) that include forms to search the databases. Likewise, recipe websites have respective databases for recipes, and movie websites have respective databases for movies. Requesting information for a certain recipe or movie causes the website to query its respective database and generate a webpage that presents the information in a structured format.
The patent tells us that most search engines do not account for the abilities of databases of such sites to respond to particular queries, which may make Google different from those search engines. The patent says:
However, many scoring algorithms do not score the search capabilities of a database when determining the relevance of a resource generated from data stored in the database. As a result, the search engine may not identify data that are particularly relevant to a query, and/or identify particular search capabilities that are available to the user that issued the query and that may help the user satisfy his or her informational need.
Imagine that Google may rank sites based upon “a service requirement score for the database.”
That service requirement score would be a measure of an ability of the database to fulfill the service requirement, which would enable it to respond to a query. I just wrote a post that described how Google is working to create a database of questions and answers to those, to show as “people also ask” questions, in the post: Google’s Related Questions Patent or ‘People Also Ask’ Questions. It’s not too much of a stretch to imagine that Google is saving up questions that might be asked about Jobs, Travel, commerce, movies, and recipes, and trying to determine which sites might be best at answering those questions, and ranking those sites on their ability to answer questions with different parameters, such as “a recipe for X that is under 1,000 calories.”
Advantages Under this Patent
The patent provides a couple of examples of advantages of using the processes described in this patent that are practical and helpful:
Websites need not generate multiple “optimized webpages” that are optimized for particular instances of queries to ensure that the website is identified in a search result. Instead, the underlying capabilities of the website database and the authority of the website are used as metrics to surface websites and databases that are of high quality with respect to a particular query. This reduces the overall cost of website management, and provides users with data that are more likely to satisfy the user’s informational need than the optimized webpages.
The systems and methods can utilize the conceptual schemas of the databases to provide additional information for queries that may not otherwise be derived from the queries. For example, a user that types in the search query [Brand X cameras under 300] may be searching for Brand X cameras that cost less than $300. The user, however, may not know that the “Q” models of Brand X cameras are prosumer models that each retail in excess of $300. Thus, by use of a product database, the search engine may determine that “Q” model are each in excess of $300. Thus, the search engine may modify the query with an operator that excludes the “Q” models, e.g., [Brand X cameras under 300 OP:NOT(Q)], or, alternatively, modify the query to emphasize resources that include reference to Brand X models that are priced under $300. The search engine thus surfaces fewer resources that include extraneous information, thereby satisfying the user’s informational need more quickly than if the extraneous information were provided.
The patent is:
Resource identification from organic and structured content
Inventors: Trystan G. Upstill and Jack W. Menzel
Assignee: Google Inc.
US Patent 9,589,028
Granted: March 7, 2017
Filed: March 16, 2016
Abstract
Methods, systems, and apparatus, including computer program products for structured content ranking. In an aspect, a method determines a service requirement from terms of a query, the service requirement being one of a plurality of service requirements fulfilled by databases; determines, for each of the databases, a service requirement score for the database, the service requirement score being a measure of an ability of the database to fulfill the service requirement; selects databases based on the service requirement scores; generates data responsive to the service requirement based on the terms of the query and one or more of the selected databases; and generates, from the data identifying resources that are determined to be responsive to the query and from the data responsive to the service requirement, search results that include first search results that each identify a corresponding resource that was determined to be responsive to the query.
SEO Based Upon Database Capabilities
This patent describes how sites might be ranked based upon their ability to answer questions from searchers instead of just how well optimized those sites might be based upon information retrieval relevance scores and link-based importance scores. We don’t know how much weight Google might give to a database service requirement ranking, but chances are, considering Google would be trying to find the most helpful sites, that may be considered an important metric. The detailed description for the patent starts off telling us this:
In some implementations, the search engine ranks results using a first ranking algorithm and based on non-semantic search terms, e.g., [nursing jobs]. The search system then accesses database information that describes the content and capabilities of website databases to determine which of the databases can fulfill a database service requirement. For example, if the query is [nursing jobs in Palo Alto over 100,000], the search system will identify jobs databases that have geographic and salary parameters that includes the values of “Palo Alto” and “100,000” or more. Using this information, the search engine may promote (or demote) search results referencing resources of a website that includes a database, and/or revise the query to include a constraint to filter out (or emphasize) resources that include certain terms.
The patent provides a definition of a service requirement:
a service that is requested, either implicitly or explicitly, by a query. For example, for the query [nursing jobs in Palo Alto over 100,000], the service requirement is a job search. Likewise, for the query [LAX to SFO] (or [Flights LAX to SFO]), the service requirement is a flight search.
Search Results Using Website’s Databases
The website databases may have different parameter types depending upon what kind of content is contained in the site. For instance:
…a flight search database may be configured to receive parameter values for the following parameter types: origin location, destination location, times and dates. Likewise, a job search database may be configured to receive parameter values for the following parameter types: location, job category, and salary.
These database parameters may be responded to by different parameter values, so
a particular job database may be tailored to only nursing jobs in New York and thus, the parameter value from the parameter type “Nursing Category” may be limited to specific nursing categories, e.g., Cardiology, Cardiothoracic, Hemodialysis, etc.
If Google is aware of the different parameters and values that respond to queries submitted to a site’s database, it can show those database results right in search results, as shown in this screenshot from the patent:
I haven’t seen any search results quite like this yet, but it seems to be something to keep an eye open for.
Google may exclude some results from a query if they don’t fit what a person might have searched for as shown in this screenshot from the patent:
This makes search engines more like something that is searching a web sized database. This may be part of the future of SEO.
Comments
Ryan Burton says
Wow, what a great article. I may need to read it a few times to absorb. Thanks for sharing. I shared on my company page.
Bill Slawski says
Thank you, Ryan.
The process described in the patent changes SEO around a great deal. It also changes the role of a search engine, and what we might expect of search results as well. This goes a lot further than answering natural language questions with featured snippets.
Akhil says
Hi Bill,
Great piece of information. Looks interesting especially for large sites.
Just trying to understand that how would Google be able to access the database of a website (of I understand right) if that is something which is first queried internally once the parameters are passed in the websites search features?
Alternatively, static pages are created from the database based on certain filters and those pages have dynamic components which could update depending on dates and availability when accessed.
So, how would exactly Google retrieve the results from a database? Please help clarify.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Akhil
Google had a project in the past where they were crawling sites like the SEC website, and others where information was only available from filling out forms and looking at the results that show up from doing that. They produced a paper that describes how they were able to glean information from those databases, and I’m guessing that they could do something very similar with these large websites described in this patent. The paper is:
Google’sDeep-WebCrawl
https://homes.cs.washington.edu/~alon/files/vldb08deepweb.pdf
That paper was co-authored by Google’s head of structured data Alon Halevy.
As the first paragraph of that paper tells us, over 1,000 queries per second are answered by Google crawling and indexing databases on the Web:
Akhil says
Thanks Bill, will read through the entire paper to understand more.
Filters would be quite useful in this case and the more structured and seggeregated the data is the higher chances of coming up I guess.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Akhil,
I suspect that if the data is a little too structured or segregated, It might not rank very highly, because it might not apply to many queries.
Akhil says
Hi Bill,
Right, may be it just picks up things at random combinations as in from a whole lot.
With seggeregated I mean the possibility of adding all variables available to sort the data and push that into a proper sequence when the output is thrown.
Ashley says
Hey Bill,
It’s a quite interesting guide – very detailed and informative. Looking forward to the next one!
Renaud JOLY says
Thank you for sharing,
By the way, i ask myself how question derivation can be use to nurture a conversationnal assistant ?
Possibly something more here.
Akhil says
Hi Bill,
Was reading the paper and thinking if it matters to have multiple fields in the form so that the combinations can access good amount of data with multiple variables or does it not really matter?
Robin Khokhar says
Hi Bill,
I did not know that Google is also using database queries for the ranking. Thanks for sharing this amazing piece of information.
Keep up the good work.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Robin,
We don’t know for certain if Google has adopted the approach in this patent and they are ranking sites based upon how responsive to queries their databases might be. The patent tells us that is possible; so if we start seeing other things from the patent, like those things in the screen shots which I included in the post, then it’s quite possible that Google has started to rank databases like they describe in the patent.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Renaud,
Understanding which queries might be canonical queries – ones that people will ask about over and over, and making sure that an assistant knows how to respond to those can result in a better assistant. If Google has assess to databases that provide answers to many questions about things such as travel, recipes, movies; it may be capable of responding to questions that many searchers may have. It feels a little like opportunities are opening and becoming available to Google, being able to better understand databases it finds at different websites.
Bill Slawski says
Thank you Ashley.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Akhil,
It’s possible that choosing to use databases that provide a wider range of possible answers could mean richer search results. I suspect that we will see more patents on this topic that might give us more insights into how Google might rank databases, and use information from them in search results.
Shohag Malik says
Oh really !
“Google Rank Websites Based Upon Their Databases”
may google do that for technology related niches for every high quality websites.
Adam C says
Great post Bill! Do you think this means that Google will start to show result pages from website search pages and also does this mean Google will start crawling and indexing Dynamic pages like internal site search pages?
Bill Slawski says
Hi Shohag,
We don’t know for certain if Google will start doing this for any sites; but the patent does point on some of the types of sites that it is most likely going to be used with – travel, products, jobs, recipes, and movies. We will have to wait to see what types of sites they decide to do this with.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Adam,
I don’t think it will just show results pages from website search pages, or will start crawling and indexing dynamice pages like internal site search pages. Google knows what people are searching for when it explores its query log files, and it may let those influence what it might show – we will have to wait and see, once Google starts showing this. Google does show a lot of results from its deepcrawl efforts – so we will have to pay attention and see what it ends up doing.