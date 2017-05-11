New Finding Events Feature at Google Search

This week Google rolled out an event finder on its mobile search app. You can read about it on:

Google Search will now help you find nearby events

The techcrunch article tells us that Google is working on suggestions for developers to have their events listed in search results – so we should be keeping an eye out for those as they get published.

I wrote about a patent here, in a post in November that talked about Ranking Events in Google Search Results, which focused upon a Google patent that had been granted August 23, 2016 titled Ranking events.

This feature is available in the United States starting today; but the Techcrunch article tells us that there are no plans for international expansion.

I tried a search for “sports events near me” on my phone this morning, and I did get the following result:

I’m wondering what events results look like in more urban areas. I did also search for music events:

I suspect that this new feature might get a lot of use from people looking for something to do.

I like that it is including events from local schools and museums. It really looks useful.