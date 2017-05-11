New Finding Events Feature at Google Search

This week Google rolled out an event finder on its mobile search app. You can read about it on:
Google Search will now help you find nearby events
The techcrunch article tells us that Google is working on suggestions for developers to have their events listed in search results – so we should be keeping an eye out for those as they get published.
I wrote about a patent here, in a post in November that talked about Ranking Events in Google Search Results, which focused upon a Google patent that had been granted August 23, 2016 titled Ranking events.
This feature is available in the United States starting today; but the Techcrunch article tells us that there are no plans for international expansion.
I tried a search for “sports events near me” on my phone this morning, and I did get the following result:
I’m wondering what events results look like in more urban areas. I did also search for music events:
I suspect that this new feature might get a lot of use from people looking for something to do.
I like that it is including events from local schools and museums. It really looks useful.
Comments
Andy Kuiper says
Didn’t see it here in Edmonton, Canada – tried sports and music – will keep an eye out.
Bill says
Hi Andy,
The techcrunch article said that it was limited to the US today, with no plans for an international release. So, no telling if you will see it anytime soon.
Andy Kuiper says
Thanks Bill 🙂