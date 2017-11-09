Semantic Keyword Research and Topic Models

I went to the Pubcon 2017 Conference this week in Las Vegas Nevada and gave a presentation about Semantic Search topics based upon white papers and patents from Google. My focus was on things such as Context Vectors and Phrase-Based Indexing.
I promised in social media that I would post the presentation on my blog so that I could answer questions if anyone had any.
I’ve been doing keyword research like this for years, where I’ve looked at other pages that rank well for keyword terms that I want to use, and identify phrases and terms that tend to appear upon those pages, and include them on pages that I am trying to optimize. It made a lot of sense to start doing that after reading about phrase based indexing in 2005 and later.
Some of the terms I see when I search for Semantic Keyword Research include such things as “improve your rankings,” and “conducting keyword research” and “smarter content.” I’m seeing phrases that I’m not a fan of such as “LSI Keywords” which has as much scientific credibility as Keyword Density, which is next to none. There were researchers from Bell Labs, in 1990, who wrote a white paper about Latent Semantic Indexing, which was something that was used with small (less than 10,000 documents) and static collections of documents (the web is constantly changing and hasn’t been that small for a long time.)
There are many people who call themselves SEOs who tout LSI keywords as being keywords that are based upon having related meanings to other words, unfortunately, that has nothing to do with the LSI that was developed in 1990.
If you are going to present research or theories about things such as LSI, it really pays to do a little research first. Here’s my presentation. It includes links to patents and white papers that the ideas within in are based upon. I do look forward to questions.
Krishnendu says
Alan Whiteside says
Dhrubo Mukherjee says
Most of the time I have seen that people misunderstand keywords. They think that the more keywords they use on content and anchor texts are going to be better for SEO. But actually, the topical, intent-based keyword analysis is something which we need to do.
Up to this, it was fine but after reading this post and watching the PPT, I am getting a bit confused on the LSI part. So related and suggested keywords shown by Google on SERP are LSI or those are not LSI?
Bill Slawski says
Hi Dhrubo,
No, There are some people saying to use LSI keywords, which is nonsense. Using semantically related keywords, and keywords that show off the right context, and co-occur on pages that use the same meaning is a good idea. If anyone says to use LSI when doing keyword research, you should really question their knowledge – they are misinforming people. “LSI” is short for “Latent Semantic Indexing”, which has the word “Semantic” in it, but it has a very specific meaning, and doesn’t mean to use semantically related keywords (more here: http://lsa.colorado.edu/papers/JASIS.lsi.90.pdf). You should ideally be using semantically related keywords. There is a site that offers “LSI Keywords” which doesn’t explain how they generate those, nor do they tell anyone whom they are, so you can’t research them, and find out more about them. That doesn’t provide much trust.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Alan,
Thank you. I tried to build this presentation based upon things I have written about in the past; so I’m glad to hear that shows through.
Artem says
Elea says
Hi, Bill!
This is super fascinating stuff that’s really helping me figure out how to approach content from an intent and relevance perspective. I did notice, though, that your link to “Improving Semantic Clustering” seems to lead to a 404 page. Does this mean that content is no longer available?
Either way, thank you for this post! 🙂
Bill Slawski says
Hi Artem,
I can email a copy of the presentation to you, if you would like (it’s good sized.)
Bill Slawski says
Hi Elea,
I can’t be sure. The links in the presentation were working when I put the presentation together, which was a couple of weeks ago. I’m trying to remember which page I linked to with that anchor text.
Bill Slawski says
Hi Elea,
Here is a working link to that paper:
Improving semantic topic clustering for search queries with word co-occurrence and bigraph co-clustering
https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/dcf7/05ba07ee1b73fda0c94e9d01b2474173e470.pdf
Elea says
Artem says
Valid Mesic says
Keep in mind that as much as semantic keyword research is about finding actual keywords you can use in your SEO campaigns…it’s just as much about building a complete profile of your target customer. And the better you can understand your target customer the better your campaign results will be!
Bill Slawski says
Hi Elea,
Hi Artem,
Bill Slawski says
Hi Valid,
Thank you. That is an important thing to think about when doing keyword research; It’s something I was expecting of anyone doing keyword research. Making sure to add context vocabulary and co-occurring words broadens the meaning that your pages may be found for based upon the keywords you select as well.