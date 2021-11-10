How Google May Create Augmented Content

Sharing is caring!

Augmented Content Items

This patent relates to information presentation and content augmentation. (When a patent from Google refers to content in its title, it often means the content of advertisements, rather than the content of web pages.)

The Internet provides access to a wide variety of resources. For example, video and audio files and web pages for particular subjects or particular news articles are accessible over the Internet. Access to these resources presents opportunities for other content (e.g., advertisements) to get included on Search Results Pages.

For example, a webpage can include slots in which advertisements appear. These slots can be defined in the web page or for presentation with a web page, for example, along with search results.

Content Slots For Advertisements

This patent introduces us to how content, including advertisements and search results, is shared on pages. Google usually refers to advertisements in patents as “content.” So the use of “Content” on a Google patent often refers to paid search, and a “content slot” is one where an advertisement might be shown. The patent tells us that:

Content slots can get allocated to content sponsors as part of a reservation system or in an auction. For example, content sponsors can provide bids specifying amounts that the sponsors are respectively willing to pay for the presentation of their content. In turn, an auction can run, and the slots can get allocated to sponsors according, among other things, to their bids and the relevance of the sponsored content to content presented on a page hosting the slot or a request that gets received for the sponsored content. The content can get provided to a user’s device, such as a personal computer (PC), a smartphone, a laptop computer, a tablet computer, or some other user device. Different types of content, such as advertisements and search results, can get related and presented to a user simultaneously.

Advertisements and Search Results Presented as Augmented Content

One innovative aspect of the patent can get implemented in a computer-implemented method for content augmentation.

Additional Features under this patent include:

Augmented content is made by adding copy from a search result entry into the content item to create the augmented content item

And augmented content means adding components to the content item from the search result entry

Selecting components from the group comprising creative text, an extension or the content item format components

The extensions can use location extensions

Augmenting can include synthesizing site links for the content item including determining a search result entry

Associating the content item based on uniform resource locators (URLs) for the two and creating site links with of the URLs and titles inferred from the search result entry

Augmenting the content item can include substituting copy from a search result entry for the content contained in a creative associated with the content item. A search system can select the copy as part of the identification of the search results, and substituting can include substituting the copy for the headline, text, destination link, or other portion of the content item.

Augmenting includes synthesizing location extensions to fit the content item, including matching the same domain or same entity organic search result entries associated with an entity with the content item, copying location information for a commodity, and including the location information in the augmented content item.

Determining When A Content Item Gets Augmented

Determining, based on criteria, when the content item is to get augmented can include:

Determining when the content item and the search result entry are concurrently visible on the same user interface and not extending the content item based on the concurrent visibility

Determining simultaneous visibility can be found on a fold line associated with a user interface to present the search results and the content item

Determining contemporary visibility can get based on the location of the search result entry

Augmenting can occur only when the search result entry is not on the first page of the search results

Determining concurrent visibility can get based on a user scroll activity. Augmenting can include replacing content item components with similar components from the search result entry only when the first criteria are satisfied. The first criteria can get quality or performance criteria based on a proposed augmentation. Augmenting can include altering the content item to be consistent with other content displayed in the search results.

What Does Augmenting Content Involve?

Augmenting involves altering the content item to vary the content item relative to other content displayed as part of the search results. Altering means changing a content item format. Varying means using a content item format. Providing means providing the augmented content item along with search results and logging the augmented content item. The method can further include providing suggestions to content sponsors based on logged augmented content items.

In general, another innovative aspect of the subject matter described in this specification can get implemented in computer program products that include a computer program product tangibly embodied in a computer-readable storage device and comprising instructions.

An innovative aspect of this patent can get used in systems, such as a content management system comprising a content identification engine that evaluates terms and phrases in a query received by the content management system. It identifies content responsive to the request and an augmentation decision engine that determines when the content item is augmented.

It also includes a content item augmentation engine that expands the content item based on an entry in the search results and a request handler that handles requests for content received by the content management system. That involves selecting and providing content responding to requests for content and processors and memory elements, including instructions. The instructions cause the processors to:

Receive a query

Identify search results responsive to the question

Identify a content item for presentation along with the search results

Determine when the content item is to get augmented

Deciding on augmentation and after identifying the search results

Augmenting the content item based on the search result creating an augmented content item

Providing the augmented content item

Particular implementations may realize none of the following advantages. Content items (e.g., advertisements) can get augmented in real-time, using information from associated search results entries. Augmented content items can get more exciting and relevant to a user and increase associated user interactions. Content and user interface consistency can get improved between advertisements and search results.

The subject matter described gets outlined below. Other features will become apparent from the description, the drawings, and the claims.

Augmenting a content item using search results content

Inventors: Advay Mengle, Srdjan Petrovic, Shreyas Doshi, and Gautham Thambidorai

Assignee: Google LLC

US Patent: 11,138,210

Granted: October 5, 2021

Filed: November 26, 2019

Abstract

Methods, systems, and apparatus include computer programs encoded on a computer-readable storage medium, including a method for providing the content. A query is received. Search results get identified that are responsive to the query. A content item gets placed for presentation along with the search results. It is determined, based on criteria, when the content item is to get augmented. When determined, the content item should get augmented, and after identifying the search results, the content item gets augmented based at least in part on an entry in the search result. An augmented content item gets created.

Ways To Provide An Augmented Content Item

This document describes systems, methods, computer program products, and mechanisms for providing an augmented content item. For example, search results responsive to the query can get identified in response to a received query, such as a search query. The un-sponsored organic search results can include individual search results that are selected based on matching the query terms and phrases in the query to content that gets crawled by a search engine or affiliated systems. A content item (e.g., an advertisement) can get identified for presentation along with the search results.

A determination can get made using criteria when the identified content item is to get augmented. After the search results get determined, augmentation can occur.

For example, the content item can get augmented based at least in part on an entry in the search results, resulting in an augmented content item. The augmented content item can get presented to a user with search results responsive to the query.

Content sponsors can specify whether or not they want their content items to be augmented as described herein. Campaign management interfaces can allow the content sponsor to control the types of content components used in augmentation and the situations in which augmentation can occur. For example, campaign management interfaces provided to content sponsors can include opt-in and opt-out interfaces on a campaign level or some other level.

An Example Content Management System

The example environment includes a content management system for selecting and providing content in response to requests for content. The example environment consists of a network, such as a local area network (LAN), a vast area network (WAN), the Internet, or a combination thereof. The network connects websites, user devices, content sponsors (e.g., advertisers), publishers, and the content management system. The example environment may include many thousands of websites, user devices, content sponsors, and publishers.

In response to a request for content (e.g., a search query), the content management system can provide an augmented content item. For example, the augmented content item can be generated from a responsive content item (e.g., relevant) to a search query and augmented using information from an entry in search results that are also responsive to the search query.

The content management system can include plural engines. A content identification engine, for example, can evaluate terms and phrases in a query received by the content management system to identify content responsive to the request. The content can include a specific item (e.g., an advertisement) and search results responsive to the query. The content items can get identified using an indexed cache, described in more detail below.

An Augmentation Decision Engine

An augmentation decision engine, for example, can determine, based on criteria, when the content item is to be augmented. For instance, for a content item to get considered for augmentation, the content item can be associated with a campaign in which the campaign’s content sponsor has designated that content items associated with the movement are to be augmented.

Such a designation can occur, for example, in a user interface used by the content sponsor to define and maintain the campaign’s parameters and other information.

Augmentation of content using search results can occur at a client, e.g., on a user device using a browser or some other application. For example, augmentation using advertisements and search results can get accomplished using JavaScript.TM. Script delivered to the client—the JavaScript.TM. The hand can inspect the search results and a proposed advertisement and augment the proposed promotion with new/replaced components or somehow alter the user experience.

A content item augmentation engine, for example, can augment the content item based at least in part on an entry in the search results. As a result, an augmented content item includes information from an original version, modified to include additional content from the search result entry. Substitution (partial or complete) can occur based on the augmentation. For instance, adding copy from the search result, synthesizing site links, substituting copy from a search result entry, or synthesizing location extensions.

A Request Handler

A request handler, for example, can handle requests for content received by the content management system, and in response to each request, provide content items to the requestor. For example, the content request can fill a content item slot on a web page displayed in a browser on the user device. In response to a demand for content, the request handler provides a content item, like a camera advertisement that match an advertisement slot’s features on the user device. The request handler can also provide search results in response to received search queries.

The environment can include plural data stores, which can be stored locally by the content management system, stored somewhere else and accessible using the network, generated as needed from various data sources, or some combination thereof. A data store of eligible content items, for example, can include content items (e.g., advertisements) that the content management system can select in response to a content item request. A data store of campaigns, for example, can include information about campaigns (e.g., advertisement campaigns) associated with content sponsors. Each movement, for example, can identify the conditions in which content items related to the campaign are to be selected and presented to a user.

Content sponsors can provide an interface for defining selection criteria associated with selecting their content items for presentation to users. For example, content sponsors can specify that their content items can be augmented using information from search results that are coincidentally selected and presented with their content item. Content sponsors can specify how information in organic components (e.g., search results) gets converted into advertisement components, such as tracking uniform resource locator (URL) templates.

Websites In This System

A website includes resources associated with a domain name and hosted by servers. An example website is a collection of web pages formatted in the hypertext markup language (HTML) containing text, images, multimedia content, and programming elements, such as scripts. Each website can be maintained by a content publisher, an entity that controls manages and owns the site.

A resource can be any data provided over the network. A resource can be identified by a resource address that is associated with the resource. Resources include HTML pages, word processing documents, portable document format (PDF) documents, images, video, and news feed sources, to name only a few. The resources can include content, such as words, phrases, images, video and sounds, that may include embedded information (such as meta-information hyperlinks) and embedded instructions (such as JavaScript.TM. scripts).

Searching User Devices

A user device is an electronic device that is under the control of a user and can request and receive resources over the network. Example user devices include personal computers (PCs), televisions with processors embedded therein or coupled thereto, set-top boxes, mobile communication devices (e.g., smartphones), tablet computers, and other devices that can send and receive data over the network. A user device typically includes user applications, such as a web browser to facilitate the sending and receiving of data over the network.

A user device can request resources from a website. In turn, data representing the resource can be provided to the user device for presentation by the user device. The data representing the resource can also include data specifying a portion of the resource or a portion of a user display, such as a presentation location of a pop-up window or a slot of a third-party content site or webpage, in which content can be presented. These specified portions of the resource or user display are slots (e.g., ad slots).

The Role Of A Search System In This Ecosystem

To facilitate the searching of these resources, the environment can include a search system that identifies the resources by crawling and indexing the resources provided by the content publishers on the websites. Data about the resources can be indexed based on the resource to which the data corresponds. The indexed and, optionally, cached copies of the resources can get stored in an indexed cache.

User devices can submit search queries to the search system over the network. In response, the search system can, for example, access the indexed cache to identify resources that are relevant to the search query. The search system identifies the help in search results and returns the search results to the user devices in search results pages. A search result can be data generated by the search system that identifies a resource provided in response to a particular search query and includes a link to the resource.

The search results include the content itself, such as a map, or an answer, such as in response to a query for a store’s products, phone number, address, or hours of operation. The content management system can generate search results using information (e.g., identified resources) received from the search system. An example search result can include a webpage title, a snippet of text or a portion of an image extracted from the webpage, and the URL of the webpage.

A Closer Look at Search Results Pages

Search results pages can also include slots where other content items (e.g., ads) can get presented. Slots on search results pages or other web pages can include content slots for content items that have gotten provided as part of a reservation process. In a reservation process, a publisher and a content item sponsor enter into an agreement where the publisher agrees to publish a given content item (or campaign) following a schedule (e.g., provide 1000 impressions by date X) or other publication criteria.

Content items selected to fill the requests for content slots can get chosen based, at least in part, on priorities associated with a reservation process (e.g., based on urgency to fulfill a reservation).

The content management system receives a content request when a user device requests a resource, search results, and content. The content request can include characteristics of the slots defined for the requested resource or search results page and can get provided to the content management system.

For example, a reference (e.g., URL) to the resource for which the slot gets defined, a size of the slot, and media types that are available for presentation in the slot can be provided to the content management system in association with a given request. Similarly, keywords associated with a requested resource (“resource keywords”) or a search query for which search results are requested can also be provided to the content management system to identify the contents relevant to the resource or search query.

Eligible Slots To Fill with Content Items

Based at least in part on data included in the request, the content management system can select the content that is eligible to be provided in response to the request (“eligible content items”). For example, eligible content items can include eligible ads with characteristics matching the characteristics of ad slots identified as relevant to specified resource keywords or search queries. The selection of the eligible content items can further depend on user signals, such as demographic signals and behavioral signals.

The content management system can select from the eligible content items to be provided for presentation in slots of a resource or search results page based at least in part on results of an auction (or by some other selection process). For example, for the eligible content items, the content management system can receive offers from content sponsors and allocate the slots, based at least in part on the received recommendations (e.g., based on the highest bidders at the conclusion of the auction or based on other criteria, such as those related to satisfying open reservations).

The offers represent the amounts that the content sponsors are willing to pay for the presentation (or selection or other interaction with) of their content with a resource or search results page. For example, an offer can specify an amount that a content sponsor is willing to pay for every 1000 impressions (i.e., presentations) of the content item, referred to as a CPM bid. Alternatively, the offer can specify an amount that the content sponsor is willing to pay (e.g., a cost per engagement) for a selection (i.e., a click-through) of the content item or a conversion following the passage of the content item.

Deciding On What Goes In A Content Slot

For example, the selected content item can be determined based on the offers alone or based on the proposals of each content sponsor getting multiplied by factors, such as quality scores derived from content performance, landing page scores, and other factors.

A conversion can be said to occur when a user performs a particular transaction or action related to a content item provided with a resource or search results page.

What constitutes a conversion may vary from case to case and can get determined in various ways.

For example, a transformation may occur when a user clicks on a content item (e.g., an ad), is referred to a webpage, and consummates a purchase there before leaving that webpage. A content provider can also define a conversion to be any measurable or observable user action, such as downloading a white paper, navigating to at least a given depth of a website, viewing at least a certain number of web pages, spending at least a predetermined amount of time on a website or webpage, registering on a website, experiencing media, or performing a social action regarding a content item (e.g., an ad), such as republishing or sharing the content item. Other activities that constitute a conversion can also get used.

Conversions may be more likely to occur when a user gets presented with a content item augmented using other relevant information, such as information from search results. The user may be more likely to interact with an advertisement if the advertisement has gotten altered to include content from a search result entry.

For situations in which the systems discussed here collect and use personal information about users, the users may be provided with an opportunity to enable/disable or control programs or features that may collect and use personal information (e.g., information about a user’s social network, social actions or activities, a user’s preferences or a user’s current location).

In addition, specific data may be treated in ways before it is stored or used so that personally identifiable information associated with the user gets removed. A user’s identity may be anonymized so that no personally identifiable information can be determined. A user’s geographic location may be generalized where location information is obtained, such as to a city, ZIP code, or state level, so that a user’s particular location cannot be determined.

Augmented Content Items Using Information From Search Result Entries

For example, the content management system can provide an augmented content item as a raised content item entry and search results. The expanded content item, for example, can include information obtained from search result entries, such as a first search result entry. A more detailed model follows using an example sequence of stages 1-6.

At stage 1, the content management system, for example, can receive/identify a query, e.g., from the user device. The request handler can acquire the question. The query can include terms or phrases and can be entered, for example, by a user in a query control on a web page.

At stage 2, the content identification engine, for example, can identify responsive search results (e.g., relevant to) the terms and phrases in the query. The specified search results can be obtained, for example, from the eligible content items, such as described above. The search results can also get based on other information or signals, e.g., the location and interests of the user.

At stage 3, the content identification engine, for example, can also identify an identified content item, such as an advertisement or other sponsored content that is to be presented with the search results. The identification can also be based on the query and other information and signals (e.g., the user’s current location) that are received from the user device or otherwise derived. The content identification engine can identify more than one identified content item, and the remaining stages 4-6 can also apply to the additional content items.

At stage 4, the augmentation decision engine, for example, can determine, based on criteria, when the content item is to be augmented. The determination can be made, for example, based on information from campaigns.

At stage 5, when it is determined that the content item is to be augmented and after identifying the search results, the content item augmentation engine, for example, can increase the identified content item using information from identified entries in the search results. For example, suppose the identified content item is an advertisement for a camera. In that case, the content item augmentation engine can use information from camera-related search results that are associated with the same entity to create the augmented content item. Augmentation gets described in greater detail below.

Providing Augmented Content Items

The augmented content item gets provided. For example, the request handler can provide the augmented content item to the user device in response to the received query. The received augmented content item can get displayed, for example, as the augmented content item, e.g., above search result entries.

A figure shows an example augmented content item that includes a location extension. For example, in response to the search query (e.g., “diamonds”) entered in the query control, the content management system has provided an augmented content item (e.g., a diamond-related advertisement) as part of the search result entries (e.g., organic diamond-related search results). In this example, the augmented content item includes original, pre-augmentation content (e.g., corresponding to content in a corresponding identified content article) and augmentation content.

The content item augmentation engine can use location information, for example, from a search result entry to create the augmentation content. Other augmentations in addition or in lieu of the augmentation content can be used, e.g., using information from the same search result entry and from other search result entries. Also, while the augmented content item appears, for example, as a sponsored content item at the top of search results, augmented content items can occur in other places, such as in skyscraper advertisements, banner advertisements, social network pages, and other places in which content items, including advertisements, can occur.

A figure shows an example augmented content item that includes copy (e.g., snippet text) from search results. For example, in response to receipt of the search query (e.g., “TV Series XYZ”) entered in the query control, the content management system has provided the augmented content item (e.g., an advertisement for selling Series XYZ products) with the search result entries (e.g., organic search results related to the TV Series XYZ).

In this example, the augmented content item includes original, pre-augmentation content (e.g., corresponding to content in a corresponding identified content item) and augmentation content. The content item augmentation engine can use copy, for example, from search result entries to create the augmentation content. In this example, the visible URLs in the search result entries do not exactly match the visible URL in the pre-augmentation content. However, the content item augmentation engine can determine that the content is related based on a common domain, a common company, or other commonalities between the search result entries and the pre-augmentation content.

A figure shows an example augmented content item that includes components from search results. For example, in response to the search query (e.g., “sporting goods”) entered in the query control, the content management system has provided the augmented content item (e.g., an advertisement for ExampleSportsPlace) with the search result entries (e.g., organic search results related to sporting goods). In this example, the augmented content item includes original, pre-augmentation content (e.g., corresponding to content in a corresponding identified content article) and augmentation content.

The content item augmentation engine can use components, for example, from search result entry to create the augmentation content. Search result entries may be bypassed in augmentation if the content item augmentation engine decides they are less popular or based on fewer user interactions or for reasons such as available space in a content item slot. In the example shown, the line in the augmented content item includes a pre-augmentation copy (e.g., “good deals on shipping,” not delivered) that a replacement copy for the line has replaced (e.g., “FREE shipping on orders over $100.”).

Augmentation can occur when the form of the content item and the search results are different. For example, augmentation for site links can occur from search results, where the content is in one format, to an advertisement in another form. Boost for site links can get based on information from more than one search result.

Augmented Content Item Using Information From A Search Result Entry

The content management system can perform stages of the process using instructions that processors execute.

A query is received, e.g., that includes terms or phrases. For example, the request handler can receive the question from the user’s device. The query, for example, can be entered by the user in a query control on the web page.

Search results are identified that are responsive (e.g., relevant) to the query. For example, the content identification engine can identify responsive search results (e.g., applicable to) the terms and phrases in the query. The identified search results can be obtained, for example, from the eligible content items, such as described above.

A content item is identified for presentation along with the search results. As an example, the content identification engine can identify an identified content item, such as an advertisement or other sponsored content that is to get presented with the search results.

A determination is made, based on criteria, when the content item is to be augmented. The augmentation decision engine, for example, can determine whether the identified content item is a content item that is a candidate for augmentation, e.g., based on information from campaigns and characteristics of the content item. As an example, one criterion can be an association of the identified content item and one of the search result entries based on a standard URL, brand, or entity for each.

Determining when the content item is augmented can include determining when the content item and the search result entry get commonly sponsored (e.g., associated with the same brand) and concurrently (or not) visible on the same user interface. For example, one of the search result entries, already visible on the user device, maybe a potential source of augmentation content.

In this example, the augmentation decision engine can decide not to augment because the user can already see the content in question. Determining concurrent visibility can be based on a fold line associated with a user interface to present the search results and the content item.

The augmentation decision engine decides to augment based on the position’s location within the search results for which entries get displayed on the user device without scrolling. Determining concurrent visibility can be found on the site of the search result entry, and wherein augmenting occurs only when the search result entry is not on the first page of the search results.

For example, the augmentation decision engine can decide in favor of augmentation when the search result entry that is the source of augmentation content is on a second or later page of the search results. Similarly, when the second page of search results is shown, eligible search results that can be the source of augmentation content can be included on a first or other (not second) search results page. Determining concurrent visibility can be based on a user scroll activity.

The Decision of Whether Or Not To Augment

As an example, the augmentation decision engine can base a decision of whether or not to augment on whether the user typically and historically scrolls to a second and subsequent page of search result entries.

In this example, the augmentation decision engine can decide against augmentation if it is determined that the user is likely to see the content in question at some nearby point in time. In another example, if a j-th page of the search results is displayed, then the augmentation decision can be made based on whether eligible content is present on another (not the j-th) page of the search results.

When it is determined that the content item is to be augmented and after identifying the search results, the content item is augmented based at least in part on an entry in the search results, creating an augmented content item. For example, the content item augmentation engine can augment the identified content item using information from one of the entries in the search results.

What Augmented Copy Means

Augmenting the content item can include adding copy from a search result entry into the content item to create the augmented content item. For example, the content item augmentation engine can extract text and part of the snippet in one of the search result entries, such as the first entry. The text can include, for example, words or phrases or links that the content item augmentation engine determines should be included (e.g., are otherwise missing from the identified content item) and which may be of interest to the user.

Augmenting the content item can further include adding components to the content item from the search result entry. As an example, the content item augmentation engine can add or change of creative text, extension or content item format, e.g., found in a first entry of the search result entries, to the augmented content item. Extensions, for example, can include location extensions (e.g., detailed information about a specific physical location), such as address information, map information, and other location-related information. Other information can be used for augmentation, such as site links.

Site Links In Augmented Content

Site links can include site links for a particular instantiation of an entity or a presence of the entity. A variety of information can be used for augmentation, for example, when the identified content item and the first entry have the same domain and are associated with the same entity (e.g., company), map information associated with a specific instance of the entity can be included. The map information can include, for example, of a map, a map thumbnail, a link to a map, a map marker, or other map information.

Augmenting can include synthesizing site links for the content item. A determination can be made that a specific search result entry and an identified content item are associated, based at least in part, on uniform resource locators (URLs) for the two. Given the determination, site links with URLs and titles inferred from the search result entry can be created.

As an example, the content item augmentation engine can determine whether the URLs for the pre-augmentation content and the search result entry are the same, or the entries correspond to the same company. If the entries are associated, then the content item augmentation engine can produce or synthesize other content (site links or other content) for inclusion in the augmented selected content item (e.g., advertisement).

Augmented Content Using Copy From a Search Result

Augmenting the content item can include substituting copy from a search result entry for content included in a creative associated with the content item. For example, referring to FIG., replacement copy (e.g., “FREE shipping on orders over $100.”) obtained from one of the search result entries is substituted for “good deals on shipping” (not shown) that was part of the pre-augmentation content.

The copy can get selected by a search system as part of the identification of the search results, and substituting can include substituting the copy for the headline, text, destination link, or other portion of the content item. The content management system can select the copy to be used in substitution when identifying the search results. Further, the copy that is substituted can include the headline (e.g., “Diamonds at ExampleStore”), text (e.g., “Free shipping on orders over $200”), or a destination link (e.g., www.examplestore.com).

Content sponsors can define how links or URLs get copied from search results to content items. For example, some content sponsors may provide tracking template URLs. When the destination link gets used in a content item (e.g., an advertisement), the destination link can be transformed according to the tracking template. For example, if the search result has a URL such as http://www.example.com/page, and the content sponsor has specified a tracking template of http://www.someanalyticscompany.com/click?track={url}&type=ad, then the URL used in the content item can be, e.g., http://www.someanalyticscompany.com/click?track=http://www.example.com/pa- ge1&type=ad.

Augmented Content Using Location Extentions

Augmenting can include synthesizing location extensions with the content item, including matching same-domain or same-entity organic search result entries associated with an entity with the content item and copying location information for a presence associated with the entity and including the location information in the augmented content item.

For example, the content item augmentation engine can compare and analyze data in the pre-augmented content item and search result entries to determine a correlation between the search result entry and the selected content item. As a result, the content item augmentation engine can create, for example, the augmentation content using information from the search result entry for use in the augmented content item.

Other features can be synthesized as well. For example, “click to call” controls can be synthesized from phone numbers in search results, “click to download” commands can be synthesized from search results linking to application stores, and “enhanced site link” rules can be synthesized from real organic results.

Augmented Content Using Similar Components From A Search Result Entry

Augmenting can include replacing content item components with similar components from the search result entry only when the first criteria are satisfied. For example, the selection of augmentation content by the content item augmentation engine can depend on the quality or performance criteria of the content, e.g., how well the original content item (or the substitute content) performs regarding user interactions (e.g., click-throughs). Augmenting can include inserting components from the search result entry into content item components, e.g., when the first criteria are satisfied or in other situations.

Augmenting can include altering the content item to be consistent with other content displayed in the search results. For example, the content item augmentation engine can change the display characteristics (e.g., font, color, style, etc.) of the augmented content item to match the display characteristics of the remaining search result entries.

Augmenting can include altering the content item to vary the content item relative to other content displayed as part of the search results. As an example, the content item augmentation engine can change the display characteristics of the augmented content item, such as altering a content item to be consistent with other content items or varying the content item’s format so that the content item is different from (e.g., inconsistent with) other content items, e.g., to make the content item stand out visually to the user.

For example, the content item augmentation engine can decide to replace similar components in a content sponsor’s content item specified by an advertiser, e.g., when signals such as user interactions indicate that the replaced parts will perform better than the content sponsor-specified ones.

The augmented content item is provided. For example, the request handler can give the augmented content item to the user device in response to the received query.

Providing Automated Content to Content Sponsors (Advertisers)

Providing the augmented content item can include providing the augmented content item along with search results. For example, augmented content items can each be presented with the search result entries as described above.

Providing the augmented content item can include logging the augmented content item,such as in whole or in part. For example, instead of (or in addition to) presenting the augmented content item, part or all of the augmented content item can get stored, e.g., for later use. The method can further include providing suggestions to content sponsors based on logged augmented content items. For example, the logged/stored augmented content items can subsequently be presented to content sponsors, e.g., in user interfaces to suggest modified versions of creatives that the content sponsors can select from to update their campaigns. Providing suggestions to content sponsors can include, for example, displaying the augmented content items and optionally including metrics associated with the performance of the augmented content items.

When augmented content items get presented to the user, such as with search results, the source and rationale for providing the information can be provided.

On the Use of ‘Augmentation’ at Google

This patent tells us about how Content From Search Results can be added to advertisements. It is not the only patent from Google that combines results of different types together Here are some others that are worth looking at:

