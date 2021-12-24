Search Engineers Home Pages and Research Profile Pages

Sharing is caring!

I hope everyone is having a wonderful holiday. I have many home pages that I have been visiting and profile pages containing links to SEO documents. I regularly read patents from Google to keep up with what is getting researched there, and white papers from search engineers are worth tracking. If you haven’t had a chance to visit some of these pages, you may find information you haven’t encountered before. They can be worth checking out because you never know what you might come across.

Take care and have a wonderful year.

Home page of Xin Luna Dong (Sr. Principal Scientist at Amazon, and Former Researcher at Google)

Susan Dumais (Distinguished Scientist & Deputy Managing Director, Microsoft Research Lab, Redmond) H

Peter Norvig – Director of research at Google

Alon Halevy (Formerly Structured Data Group of Google Research in Mountain View, California, and presently Director AI Research at Facebook.

Ray Kurzweil (AI Research Scientist at Google)

Trystan Upstill (Former head of Core Web Search at Google) Google Scolar Profile

Google Research – Jeffrey Dean

Google Research – Krisztian Balog

Google Research – Shumeet Baluja

Google Research – Michael Bendersky

Google Research – Andrei Z. Broder

Google Research – Evgeniy Gabrilovich

Google Research – Geoffrey E. Hinton

Google Research – Quoc V. Le

Google Research – Marc Najork

Google Research – Andrew Tomkins

Google Research – Oriol Vinyals

